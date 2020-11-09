November 9, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise over the weekend

By Staff Report

Published 3:11 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases rose over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 3,416 COVID-19 cases and 89 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,502 cases and 20 deaths.

In school outbreak related information, Brandywine High School and Edwardsburg High School remain on the list of ongoing school outbreaks. According to the MDHHS, Edwardsburg has reported five related cases among staff and students, while Brandywine has reported three related cases among students.

Berrien County has reported 2,766 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 216,804 COVID-19 cases and 9,010 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Drive and Shine opens Niles location

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise over the weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Battle Creek VA hospital

Berrien County

U-pick, U-cut and other agri-tourism operations reminded of required COVID safety measures for fall, winter

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation board adds two new members

Berrien County

Niles Courthouse reopens

Berrien County

Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement starts today

Dowagiac

Vincent J. Jewelers, Dowagiac Elks give to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary learns about area real estate market

News

Niles resident opens pop-up fitness studio

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced on meth charges

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library gearing up for opening of new building

Cass County

Cass County reports record voter turnout

Cass County

Cass County inviting community to participate in annual Toys for Tots program

Buchanan

Buchanan residents open J.KRU Sweets

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Kincheloe Elementary to go remote through Nov. 10

Cass County

Cass County, health department team up to provide health services to veterans

Cass County

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available for Cass, Van Buren counties

Berrien County

Online seminar to discuss quality of life services

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union partners with Berrien County Animal Control for Honor Adoption Days

Cass County

One injured in motorcycle crash

Cass County

MEC providing veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal

News

State congressional election results