Buchanan’s Philip signs with Cornerstone University

BUCHANAN — Soccer standout Scotland Philip has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Cornerstone University.

Philip, the daughter of Cindy and Bucks’ Head Coach Russ Philip, joined the Buchanan soccer team as a freshman and was named captain by her teammates as a sophomore.

She was named All-BCS Athletic Conference Red Division first team and Division 3 All-District team after leading the Bucks with 19 goals as a sophomore.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 girls soccer season was canceled.

Now a senior, Philip is looking forward to leading Buchanan on the pitch again in the spring.

Philip plans to study pre-veterinary medicine at Cornerstone and carry on the family tradition of being a Golden Eagle.