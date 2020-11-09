November 9, 2020

Buchanan soccer standout Scotland Philip (middle) signs a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Cornerstone University. Looking on are parents Cindy (left) and Russ (right). (Submitted photo)

Buchanan’s Philip signs with Cornerstone University

By Staff Report

Published 2:46 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

BUCHANAN — Soccer standout Scotland Philip has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Cornerstone University.

Philip, the daughter of Cindy and Bucks’ Head Coach Russ Philip, joined the Buchanan soccer team as a freshman and was named captain by her teammates as a sophomore.

She was named All-BCS Athletic Conference Red Division first team and Division 3 All-District team after leading the Bucks with 19 goals as a sophomore.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 girls soccer season was canceled.

Now a senior, Philip is looking forward to leading Buchanan on the pitch again in the spring.

Philip plans to study pre-veterinary medicine at Cornerstone and carry on the family tradition of being a Golden Eagle.

