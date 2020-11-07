Otis Conrad Jr., of Niles

March 26, 1935 — Nov. 3, 2020

Otis Conrad Jr., 85, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in St. Joseph.

On March 26, 1935, Otis was born to the late Otis D. and Minnie (Marks) Conrad in Niles.

Otis worked at both Sarley Heating Company and Thornton Electric and as a millwright at Northwood Forest Products.

On Monday, March 5, 1956, Otis wed his one and only true love, Bettie Turner, at a ceremony in Niles. This past March they celebrated 64 years together.

A lifelong resident of Berrien County, Otis grew up enjoying nature and it continued into his adulthood where he found pleasure in the outdoors, hunting in the woods and fishing on many of the nearby lakes. During the spring, summer and fall Otis could be found most days outdoors, tending to his property and making sure everything looked just right. Otis was a member of the Pokagon United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

Otis is survived by his wife, Bettie Conrad, of Niles; sister, Loma Whitehead; his two sons, Rick (Judy) Conrad, of Buchanan and Greg (Cynthia) Conrad, of Niles; and a daughter, Sherrie (John) Johnson, of Niles. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lindzey (Caleb) Nikodem, of Niles; Gregory Conrad Jr., of Niles; Kelley (Brian) Doyle, of New York, and Jesse Johnson, of Buchanan; his four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Savannah, Aaron and Mable; and a host of great-grandchildren by love.

Funeral services to honor Otis will be at 1 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. An interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Otis’ family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Otis have been asked to consider the Dialysis Center, 8 Longmeadow Village Dr., Niles, MI 49120.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

Otis was a wonderful man, who will be affectionately remembered for his kindness, his easy-going personality and for the way he provided for his family.