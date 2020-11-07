Betty Gray, of Niles

Feb. 13, 1941 — Oct. 29, 2020

Betty Ann Gray, 79, of Niles, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Betty was born on Feb. 13, 1941, to the late Fred and Barbara (Hutchins) Marshall in Greenville, Mississippi. After graduating from Niles High School, Betty went on to earn her associate’s degree and began her career in home health care. She later wed Robert Lee Gray.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Barbara Marshall; and her husband, Robert Gray.

Betty is survived by her children, Christie Allen, of Kokomo, and Zachary Allen, of Niles; ex-daughter-in-law and friend, Theresa Allen; future-daughter-in-law, Barbara Kelly; six grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Pamela Marshall, of South Bend; brothers, Marshell Eric Marshall, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Frederick Marshall, of Niles, Eugene (Veronica) Blaylock, of Chicago, and Steven (Nancy) Marshall, of Winchester, California; and many extended family members and close friends.

A visitation time will be from 4 until 7p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles for those wishing to pay their final respects. Please be conscious of social distancing and masks are required.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.