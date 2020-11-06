GALLERY: Edwardsburg, Buchanan advance in MHSAA playoffs

EDWARDSBURG — The host teams cut their visitors no slack in the second round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association Friday night.

The Eddies (7-0) routed Vicksburg 55-7 to advance to the Division 4 District championship game against Wolverine Conference foe Paw Paw next Friday.

In Buchanan, the undefeated Bucks rolled past arch rival Brandywine 55-15. It was the second time in three weeks that Buchanan (8-0) defeated the Bobcats, who finish the 2020 season with a 4-4 record.

The Bucks will face the winner of Saturday’s Constantine and Parchment district semifinal.