Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

NILES — The Niles City Council First Ward incumbent Georgia Boggs will retain her seat with the council.

Justin Flagel, a member of the Niles Main Street Downtown Development Authority, also ran for the seat. With city of Niles numbers 100 percent reporting, but still unofficial, Boggs beat Flagel in a 418 to 303 vote, with 18 write-ins votes.

Boggs was unavailable for comment at the time of press.

“I’m happy with the way we did things,” Flagel said. “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I am content with it. I’ve got plenty of ways to continue to contribute to Niles.”

As Dan VandenHeede set out to campaign for State Representative for the 78th District, he left an opening on the Niles City Council for the Second Ward.

As of press time, the city of Niles Second Ward council member was not announced on ElectionReporting.com. The numbers are currently 0 for Amanda Rose Dunnem, 0 for Timothy John Rogers, both qualified write-in candidates for the open seat. A total of 161 write-in votes were cast for the council seat and are currently being shown as “unqualified write-ins.”

“It’s up to the Berrien County Election Commission to certify those votes,” said Niles City Clerk Linda Casperson. “They are still sorting through those. Everything is still unofficial at this time.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, unofficial results from ElectionReporting.com showed:

City of Niles, Mayor

Nick Shelton – 3,368

David D. Fish – 0*

Total write-in – 134*

*Results being sorted by Berrien County Election Commission

City of Niles, City Council Member First Ward

Georgia Boggs – 418

Justin Flagel – 303

Total write-in – 18

City of Niles, City Council Member Second Ward

Amanda Rose Dunnem – 0*

Timothy John Rogers – 0*

Unqualified Write-ins – 161 *

*Results being sorted by Berrien County Election Commission

City of Niles, City Council Member Third Ward

Charlie McAfee – 611

Total write-in – 24

City of Niles, City Council Member Fourth Ward

John C. DiCostanzo – 863

Total write-in – 21

This post has been updated with comments from Justin Flagel.