Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

CASS COUNTY — After a long night of ballot counting, Cass County has reported 100 percent of its precincts.

In the election, five seats on the Cass County Board of Commissioners were contested. According to the county’s unofficial election results, Cass County residents will be welcoming two new faces to the board.

In the District 1 race, Ryan Laylin, R, 32, of Silver Creek Township, won over challenger Julie Dye, D, by a vote of 2,338 to 1,142.

Laylin said he wanted to thank the voters who supported him, and he now looks forward to getting to know the other commissioners and working to better the county. He specifically is hoping to work with the road commission and tackle issues such as specialized department funding.

“I hope to do a great job for my constituents and better things for my county,” he said.

In the District 7 race, Jeremiah Jones, R, 51, of Pokagon Township, took the win with 2,196 votes over Ron Reeves, D, who had 1,81 votes.

A recent retiree from the U.S. military, Jones said he is looking forward to securing funding for first responders, investigating dangerous road intersections, and finding ways to bring more community centers and mental health services to the county.

“I’m excited for the future,” he said. “I’ve served my country. Now, it’s time to get to work and serve my community.”

Also in the Cass County Board of Commissioners races, District 2 Commissioner Dixie Ann File, R, will be returning to the board after defeating challenger Ron McAdam, D, 2,362 to 869.

Incumbent District 5 Commissioner Robert Benjamin, R, also won his race against Dean Hill, D, 2,606 to 1,186.

Finally, District 6 Commission Michael Grice, R, will return as he won his race against Michael Dimino, D, 2,196 to 1,181.