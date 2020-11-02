Niles Courthouse temporarily closed

NILES — The Niles Trial Court operations are temporarily suspended through Nov. 9.

Court officials said they are complying with the county health department testing, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, which impairs staffing capacity to provide full operation of court services at this time.

All court hearings are being rescheduled with a few exceptions, and those parties will be notified. Niles filings and inquiries will be processed through the St. Joseph facility, which remains fully operational.

Those with issues or a question regarding matters set in the Niles courthouse may contact the St. Joseph courthouse at (269) 983-7111. The Berrien County Trial Court St. Joseph location will remain open as the Trial Court itself is open for business. As quickly as health department directives can be satisfied full court services in Niles will be reengaged.

The public is encouraged to visit the Trial Court’s website at berriencounty.org/1058/Trial-Court for additional information, including how to contact each division of the court. Frequently asked questions are available on-line as well as full copies of all administrative orders.