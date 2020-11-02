November 3, 2020

Fans can purchase their postseason tickets through GoFan. (Leader filed photo)

MHSAA announces kickoff of football playoff tickets sales on GoFan

By Scott Novak

Published 6:30 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — As the state football playoffs reach the district championship round this weekend, the Michigan High School Athletic Association wants to remind people how to purchase touchless digital tickets through its partnership with GoFan.

As has been the case throughout the postseason as school districts limit the number of fans who can attend games during the COVID-19 pandemic, using digital ticketing, districts can have fans log on at GoFan, purchase the seats that are available, and then use their cell phones at the gate as proof of purchase and then pay for them at the gate.

Schools do not sell general admission tickets for games.

The MHSAA believes that the process is streamlined as well as safe for everyone involved.

“GoFan will make it easier on our spectators to purchase tickets for our tournament events and easier for our tournament sites from a management standpoint,” said Mark Uyl, executive director of the MHSAA. “During this pandemic, GoFan is making it more convenient ­— and safer — for everyone.”

With limits on capacity and the fact that each participating school must be allowed a similar amount of tickets for each contest, priority has been given to the players’ parents and family members before the remaining tickets are placed on sale for the general public. The remaining tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.

“GoFan is proud to partner with the MHSAA and plays a key role in their digital ticketing implementation across the country,” said B.J. Pilling, chief executive officer of GoFan. “Digital ticketing is being adopted as the primary choice for many high schools and state associations.”

So far, the MHSAA has used GoFan and digital ticketing for its soccer, volleyball and cross country postseason tournaments.

For a full list of state championship events and how to get your tickets, click here.

 

