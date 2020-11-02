COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are rising at a high rate in southwest Michigan, particularly in Berrien and Cass counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 2,857 COVID-19 cases and 84 related deaths. Over the weekend, Berrien County reached a record high number of positive cases in one day, recording 85 new cases in one day, according to the Berrien County Health Department

Nearby Cass County reported 1,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths Monday.

Van Buren County reported 1,121 cases and 18 deaths.

In school outbreak information, Brandywine High School has been added to the MDHHS official list of school COVID-19 outbreaks, with three related cases listed among students.

Edwardsburg High School remains on the list of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, with five cases listed among both staff and students.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 30 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.

Berrien County has reported 2,278 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 184,889 COVID-19 cases and 7,357 related deaths.