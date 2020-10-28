Anita Smith, of Dowagiac

Oct. 12, 1942 — Oct. 25, 2020

Anita Louise Smith, 78, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., in Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Out of respect for the family and guests in attendance, masks and proper social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Clark Chapel. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.