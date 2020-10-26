October 26, 2020

Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

By Staff Report

Published 2:11 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — At the October Board of Education meeting for Lewis Cass ISD, Superintendent Brent Holcomb submitted his letter of retirement effective June 30, 2021.

The Board accepted Holcomb’s resignation and expressed appreciation for his service to the ISD.

“It has surprised me how difficult it is for me to write this communication. After 40 years of working in the education field it is not easy to express the feelings that comes with my decision to retire,” Holcomb wrote in his letter of resignation. “Know that I will be forever grateful to the Lewis Cass ISD Board of Education for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent. In so many ways I feel like God saved the best for last. The children we serve touch a person’s soul and gave me a better appreciation for the world. I cannot thank the staff of the ISD enough. Their dedication and caring are to be admired. They made my job a pleasure. As a Board you have been awesome to work with. Please know I will miss everyone.”

Photo by DANA STIEFEL

Holcomb is in his fifth year as the ISD’s superintendent. Previously, Holcomb was a superintendent in Alpena and Homer, Michigan. After 40 years in education (23 as a superintendent) Holcomb and his wife, Alice, plan to move to Marquette, Michigan to be closer to family. He began his career as a junior high science teacher in Stephenson, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula.

Board of Education President Kevin Anderson will reach out to the organizations who conduct superintendent searches in Michigan. The Board hopes to hire a firm and be in position to start the search after the new year. They want to have a hire made before spring, according to board members. This will allow for a transition period where the new superintendent can work with Holcomb.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 161,907 cases, 7,211 deaths

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

Edwardsburg

DAR marks grave

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates ‘Nicest Place in America’ honor Saturday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union gives back

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating requirements for residential care facilities to allow for indoor visitation

Breaking News

Saturday morning shooting causes property damage in downtown Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Municipal Airport hangar project progresses

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD participates in teletherapy case study

Berrien County

Halloween activities coming to southwest Michigan

Buchanan

Districts grapple with school bus driver shortage

Cass County

Dowagiac man headed to prison on three counts of domestic violence

Cass County

Cass County’s 43rd Circuit Court awarded grant

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary hosts Army National Guard

Berrien County

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote Oct. 23 to 30

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 152,862 cases, 7,129 deaths

Cass County

Cass District Library to host annual book sale

Cass County

Missing dog found shot, family grieving after five day search

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union donates to annual Tree of Love campaign

Berrien County

Spectrum Health reinforces commitment to equity

News

Candidates for 78th district seat participate in community forum

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court receives continued funding

Business

Niles businesses collaborate to sweeten their offerings