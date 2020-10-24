Sandra Klekowski, of Niles

March 13, 1948 — Oct. 8, 2020

Sandra A. Klekowski, 72, of Niles, and formerly of Chicago, and Calumet City, Illinois, was born into eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 13, 1948, to the late Frank J. and Bernice M. (Cieslinski) Klekowski.

After graduating from high school Sandy went on to attend college and became a legal secretary. After more than 30 years as a legal secretary and Third Order Franciscan, Sandy retired to Niles and thrived as a volunteer throughout her community. She had a good heart. She was always one of the first to offer volunteer services whether it was at the senior center or one of the many local, area churches. She was very active in organizing and helping with the local food truck. “For the joy of it” was her motto.

She was preceded in eternal life by her parents, Frank and Bernice Klekowski; and cherished brother, Frank Klekowski.

Sandy is survived by her loving brother, James Klekowski; sister-in-law, Lynda (Baker) Klekowski; nieces, Jennifer and Gina Lucia; nephew, Dylan; aunt, Lorraine Sinkuler; and many cousins and devoted friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will be hosting a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Jesus Shepherd of Souls St. Andrew Worship site, located at 768 Lincoln Ave., in Calumet City, and at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Hope Community Church, where Sandy was a member, located at 2390 Lake St., in Niles. She will be inurned at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois, next to her family.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Greater Niles Senior Center or the Niles-Buchanan Relay for Life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.