Elaine Maxey, of Marcellus

Oct. 27, 1937 — Oct. 21, 2020

Elaine Maxey, 82, of Marcellus, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Grand Rapids.

She was born in Niles on Oct. 27, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Nellie Zimmerman.

On Feb. 25, 1956, in Dowagiac, Elaine married Phillip Lee Maxey, who was the love of her life.

Elaine was a mail carrier for the Marcellus Post Office for almost 20 years and took great pride in her work.

Elaine loved to be with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, fishing and making jokes, all while having a glass of pop also nicknamed her “liquid IV” per her brother-in-law. Her laughter was so contagious that a comedian once offered to pay for her be in his audience. Her family was always her number one priority; she loved going to her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sporting events.

Elaine is survived by her three children, Daniel (Barbara) Maxey, of Roscoe, Illinois, Linda (Scott) Green, of Cassopolis, Phillip (Kelly) Maxey, of Kalamazoo; 11 grandchildren, Sharon (Tony) Mattingly, Paul Maxey, Amy (Daniel) Steven, Denise (Loyal) Miller, Sandy Green, Anna (Christian) Bogen, Eric Green, Phillip (Allison) Maxey, Megan Maxey, Carter Maxey and Rachel Maxey; and nine great-grandchildren, Daniel and James Mattingly, Eliza Steven, Loyal and Aly Miller, Liam, Lucy, Oliver and Eleanor Bogen.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Lee Maxey; sister, Lois Williams; and two brothers, John Zimmerman and Nathan Zimmerman.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, 52780 M-40 N., Marcellus. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Riverside Church, 207 E. Michigan Ave. Three Rivers, MI 49093, with Pastor Paul Booko officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at materralstonfuneralhome.com.