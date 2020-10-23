October 23, 2020

The Dowagiac soccer team won its fourth consecutive Division 3 District title with a 1-0 win over South Haven Thursday. (Leader photo/ERIC HANNAPEL)

Four is fine for Dowagiac

By Scott Novak

Published 4:35 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

NILES — It took nearly 90 minutes to decide the Division 3 District soccer champion at Brandywine High School Thursday night.

The three-time defending champion Dowagiac Chieftains and former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven were deadlocked in a scoreless tie.

With 8:46 remaining in the second overtime, senior Gustavo Cruz became the first Dowagiac player to win four straight district championships as he beat South Haven’s keeper to give the Chieftains the 1-0 victory.

The win advances Dowagiac to the Division 3 Regional semifinals, which are being hosted by Grand Rapids South Christian, on Tuesday.

The Chieftains will face Hillsdale, a 3-0 winner over Olivet in the Comstock District. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Dowagiac was far from sharp throughout much of the match, but it was able to keep the pressure on the Rams.

“We were playing nervous, playing scared, and not playing our game at all,” said veteran Dowagiac coach Mike Williams. “Like I said before, all we needed to do was to keep doing what we had been doing. Nope. Everything we could have done wrong at the beginning, we did it.”

Part of the problem, according to Williams, was that his team did not swing the ball like had been doing all season.

“Our swinging line did not exist most of the game,” he said. “We were hitting the ball from one side to the other instead of swing, swing, swing and feeding that gap to give us some time to get more pressure up. We just weren’t doing it.”

Williams gave credit to South Haven for playing hard the entire match.

When asked if he felt like his team could hold onto the lead once Cruz scored, the answer was simple.

“No,” he said. “I know how we play when we get up and start to panic. You could hear me screaming for them to get in the right spots to drop and center and mark the right people. Everybody just starts to get frazzled.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Halloween activities coming to southwest Michigan

Buchanan

Districts grapple with school bus driver shortage

Cass County

Dowagiac man headed to prison on three counts of domestic violence

Cass County

Cass County’s 43rd Circuit Court awarded grant

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary hosts Army National Guard

Berrien County

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote Oct. 23 to 30

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 152,862 cases, 7,129 deaths

Cass County

Cass District Library to host annual book sale

Cass County

Missing dog found shot, family grieving after five day search

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union donates to annual Tree of Love campaign

Berrien County

Spectrum Health reinforces commitment to equity

News

Candidates for 78th district seat participate in community forum

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court receives continued funding

Business

Niles businesses collaborate to sweeten their offerings

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report one new COVID-19 death each

Cass County

Overdose fatality linked to ‘purple heroin’ in Van Buren County

Buchanan

Three new projects on the horizon for Buchanan

Business

New yoga studio opens in downtown Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac clerk shares answers to voter FAQs

Buchanan

Expansion underway at Niles-Buchanan YMCA location

Berrien County

Third annual writers conference goes virtual Saturday

News

Fire contained at former National Standard building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports three new COVID-19 deaths