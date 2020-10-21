Viora L. Johnson, of Niles

Viora L. Johnson, 88, of Niles, died peacefully Oct. 15, 2020.

Her life began Nov. 25, 1931, in Concord, Delaware, the oldest of three children of Odel Middleton and Viora Ryan.

Viora will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Donald (Patricia) Yoder, of Ann Arbor, Charles (Susie) Yoder, of Plainwell; three grandchildren, Katherine (Jeff) Reimus, Wendy Yoder, Michell (Roger) Outlaw; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hartsell, Kiersten (Jackson) Harris, Aaron Smith; and one daughter-in-law, Terra Yoder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michal “Count” Yoder; her husband, Robert Johnson; one sister, Betty “Sunny” Baston; and one brother, Tom Middleton.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Viora be made to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.