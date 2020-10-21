PUCKETT: Who is on the Lord’s side?

The question is not whose side is God on. God, Almighty God is the creator and sovereign Lord of the universe. He does not take sides. The questions are, “What is God doing” and “Are we aligning ourselves with Him?”

God is always working. He has a plan. He has a will. First and foremost, God wills that all mankind would come to Him through Jesus Christ, God’s son. The way has been made, the invitation is open, and the choice is ours.

Beyond the redemption of mankind, God rules the earth and its affairs. Romans, chapter 13, verse 1, declares that all “authorities that exist are appointed by God.” There is no ruler or leader that was not put where they are apart from Almighty God.

God is also active in the activity of nations.

Benjamin Franklin said, “If a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without God’s notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?” As much as God notes the falling of the sparrow, Jesus said, in Matthew, chapter 10, verse 30, that even all the hairs of our head are numbered.

In light of God’s rule and His way, what are we to do?

The first thing is to acknowledge God. The second thing is to ask Him for wisdom. Wisdom is a gift from God and is freely given to all those who ask for it (James 1:5). Wisdom is the ability to see life from God’s perspective.

The third thing is to read the Bible. The Bible reveals God. The Bible is a divine book in that it is God’s word. God is a spirit, a divine being. He speaks through His Spirit to our spirit. The scope of God’s speaking to us is the Bible, and the Bible is the avenue of God imparting His will and ways to us. Reading the Bible is a divine activity in that we humans are in touch with Almighty God.

The next thing is to determine your values. What is important to you? As you determine your values, see if they align with God’s word. If they do not, consider changing your thinking to join God.

There is a promise from God that covers all of this in the book of Jeremiah, chapter 29, verse 13. God says, “You will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.”

So, cry out to God! He will lead you step by step.

Here is the really good thing. You can get some help from another person, but God will link up to you personally. You will find that He is all you need.

The chaos and confusion of these days do not have to rule your heart. The peace of God from the Prince of Peace, Christ Jesus, can rule your heart.