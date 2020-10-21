Michael Williams, of Niles

Michael Williams, 67, of Niles, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, with his family by his side.

Mike was born on Feb. 15, 1953, to the late Christopher and Leota (Hart) Williams. After graduating from high school, Mike went on to become a master plumber and owned his own plumbing contractor business called Williams Plumbing. In 1980, Mike wed Deb Gubi.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Williams; children, Stacey (John) Kinney, of Sarasota, Florida, Christopher (Rhonda) Clark, of Tennessee, Stephanie (John) Baylock, of South Haven, Abigail (Tad) Raven, of Fort Wayne, Mikhail (Christi) Williams, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Cheri (Glen) Gubi, of South Bend, and Christopher “Fuzzy” Williams; and many extended family members and close friends.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, he has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately.

