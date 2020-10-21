October 21, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report one new COVID-19 death each

By Staff Report

Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties have each added one new COVID-19 death to the state’s total, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 2,191 COVID-19 cases and 80 related deaths. That number is up from 79 deaths reported Tuesday. Nearby Cass County reported 804 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, up from 23 deaths reported Tuesday.

Van Buren County reported 879 cases and 16 deaths.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.

Berrien County has reported 1,879 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 469 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 639 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 150,989 COVID-19 cases and 7,086 related deaths.

