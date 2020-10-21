October 21, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Consider Carrie Franz-Freeman to join the Dowagiac School Board

By Submitted

Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

When you cast your vote for the Dowagiac School Board, I would encourage you to consider Carrie Franz-Freeman.

Carrie was raised here by a family of educators and is continuing her family’s dedication towards our children’s well-being by currently serving on the Dowagiac School Board.

Carrie understands the education needs of a student seeking secondary education because she has done that in her own life by obtaining her bachelor’s degree in horticulture and minor in agri-business from Michigan State University.

Carrie Franz-Freeman is dedicated to Dowagiac. She has proven that by moving back to her hometown and committing herself and her family in community orientated organizations and activities like the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, Ascension Borgess Lee Board, 100 Woman Who Care, Upward Basketball and already currently serving on the Dowagiac School Board.

Carrie Franz-Freeman is dedicated to the education of our students and to the betterment of Dowagiac. We need more Carries in our community, and she has my vote!

Patrick M. Bakeman

Dowagiac

