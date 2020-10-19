Lewis Cass ISD Parents as Teachers program receives national recognition

CASSOPOLIS — Lewis Cass ISD Parents as Teachers Program has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network.

The official designation was made on Oct. 15.

Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that Lewis Cass ISD Parents as Teachers Program is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity and that families in Cass County are positively impacted by the services delivered by the program, according to Lewis Cass ISD officials.

The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening, and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.

“To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Chris Whitmire, director of Early Childhood Education for Lewis Cass ISD. “Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families.”

“Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and in-tended outcomes”, said Chris. “It also verifies that a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate’s accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations with which they work.”