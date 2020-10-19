October 19, 2020

Cass County seeks volunteers for boards, committees

By Submitted

Published 10:32 am Monday, October 19, 2020

CASS COUNTY — Cass County has openings on a number of boards and commissions and is seeking volunteers to serve on those boards and commissions.

Certain skills, interests and qualifications are helpful for applicants to possess, officials said. Knowledge of finance, building construction, owning a business, an interest in history and the environment are important assets for the various County opportunities for volunteers. Any Cass County resident who has an interest in applying for one of the boards or commissions can go to casscountymi.org and in the upper right-hand corner find the search section. Type in boards and commissions and click on boards and commissions application.  The application will come up, and it can be filled in and submitted electronically.

There are openings on the building authority, department of human services/medical care facility board, historical commission, economic development corporation and the solid waste planning committee.

“Serving on one of the various boards or commissions is a great way to learn about our county, besides being a great way to share your skills and talents, and to have a positive impact,” said county staffer Patty Dohm.

For more information, call the administration office at (269) 445-4420.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County seeks volunteers for boards, committees

Berrien County

Operation Safe Stop runs this week

Cass County

Woman shot in Calvin Township, suspect arrested in Goshen

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

Buchanan Township man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host fifth annual mommy, son event

Dowagiac

Rotary ready to volunteer at Sandhill Crane Run

Berrien County

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center

News

Fall hiking tour planned at Madeline Bertrand County Park

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien counties to see internet accessibility expand

Cass County

Illegal immigrant sentenced on drug, cockfighting charges

Cass County

National Underground Railroad Network to include URSCC program

Cass County

Cass fire chief honored as VFW Michigan’s Firefighter of the Year

Berrien County

Berrien County holds at one official school COVID-19 outbreak in Stevensville

News

Niles History Center, Friends of Silverbrook offer virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery

Cass County

Cass County seeing influx in domestic violence, burglary

Cass County

COA hosts presentation on haunted lighthouses

Business

South Bend artist paints mural for Dowagiac business

Breaking News

SMC to shift to remote learning starting Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

Breaking News

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

Breaking News

Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

Buchanan

Buchanan to celebrate Reader’s Digest honor