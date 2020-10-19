Cass County seeks volunteers for boards, committees

CASS COUNTY — Cass County has openings on a number of boards and commissions and is seeking volunteers to serve on those boards and commissions.

Certain skills, interests and qualifications are helpful for applicants to possess, officials said. Knowledge of finance, building construction, owning a business, an interest in history and the environment are important assets for the various County opportunities for volunteers. Any Cass County resident who has an interest in applying for one of the boards or commissions can go to casscountymi.org and in the upper right-hand corner find the search section. Type in boards and commissions and click on boards and commissions application. The application will come up, and it can be filled in and submitted electronically.

There are openings on the building authority, department of human services/medical care facility board, historical commission, economic development corporation and the solid waste planning committee.

“Serving on one of the various boards or commissions is a great way to learn about our county, besides being a great way to share your skills and talents, and to have a positive impact,” said county staffer Patty Dohm.

For more information, call the administration office at (269) 445-4420.