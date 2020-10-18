Eddies run all over Bay City Western 61-7

BAY CITY — A huge first half lifted visiting Edwardsburg to an easy 61-7 win over Bay City Western Saturday afternoon.

The Eddies (5-0) scored 48 points, while holding the host team to its lone score.

Drew Bidwell, Brett Allen and Gavin Houser all had a pair of touchdowns for Edwardsburg in the opening half.

Bidwell finished with a team-high 69 yards rushing on four carries with touchdown runs of 24 and 16 yards. Allen had 44 yards on six carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 22 yards. Gavin Houser added 58 yards on four totes and scores of 12 and 1 yards.

Jackson Hoover had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Eddies, who finished with 351 yards in total offense. Hoover, who had 52 yards on four carries, scored on a run of 37 yards and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Pegura. Jackson caught both of Pegura’s completed passes for 58 yards.

Isaiyah Swartz recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown for the Eddies’ other score.

Edwardsburg, which will host Paw Paw for the Wolverine Conference championship Friday night, held Bay City to 218 yards of total offense. Logan McColley had five tackles and a pair of interceptions to lead the Eddies defensively.