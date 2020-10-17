LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gary Peters is right for Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters has worked hard and been very effective over the last six years in supporting Michiganders and all Americans.

“Bridge Michigan,” a nonpartisan news outlet, has verified that Peters is one of the most effective and bipartisan leaders in the senate. Peters has been present for 99.2 percent of his votes since 2015, including perfect attendance in 2019. He has also passed nine bills through the Senate since the beginning of 2019, the most of any senator.

The Lugar Center, founded by Republican Richard Lugar, named Gary Peters (a Democrat), as the 12th most bipartisan senator and fourth most effective senator in the minority party. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce presented Peters a recent award for bipartisanship

Sen. Peters voted for the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and has brought reasonable-cost health insurance, including expanded Medicaid coverage, to more than 20 million people. Keep in mind that all who now contract COVID will sadly be labeled as having a pre-existing condition.

Gary Peters has been a champion for public education and has pushed to increase Pell Grants to help bring down the cost of college. He opposed the nomination of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and has worked to stop her repeated efforts to undermine public education.

Sen. Peters’ opponent has received $800,000 from a DeVos SuperPAC and supports her opposition to public education. Peters’ Opponent has no plan for providing health insurance but wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate protections for those with pre-existing conditions and deprive millions of Americans of health insurance.

Gary Peters has been endorsed by the Detroit Free Press and 20 labor unions, including: The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, and the United Auto Workers.

Sen. Peters has earned our vote. Let’s return this hard-working, effective leader to the U.S. Senate.

Ken Peterson

Buchanan