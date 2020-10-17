October 17, 2020

Daniel ‘Danny’ Casas, of Elkhart

By Submitted

Published 8:59 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

March 2, 1956 — Oct. 12, 2020

Daniel “Danny” Casas, 64, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

A celebration of life service will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., in Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Friends may visit with the family at 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Saturday. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Danny was born March 2, 1956, in Weslaco, Texas, to Lucas Casas and Maria Barbosa.

He was known as a hard-working man; he was a custodian for many years at the Cassopolis Family Clinic of Niles. Danny enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and hunting. In his spare time, he loved to dine out at the local Hispanic restaurant. Most of all, he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Danny is survived by his siblings, Dora Hartline, Arnie Casas, Noey Rowkowski, Juanita (Francisco) Castillo and Aggie Casas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucas Casas and Maria Barbosa; and siblings, Lionel Casas, Delia Olivairez and Candelario Casas.

