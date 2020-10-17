October 17, 2020

Daily data: Saturday, Oct. 17

By Staff Report

Published 12:37 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

SOCCER

NILES 2, VICKSBURG 1

At Vicksburg

Halftime score

Niles 1, Vicksburg 0

 

First half

N – Cade Vota (Kyle Bruckner assist)

 

Second half

N – Vota (Casey Marlin assist)

V – N/A

 

Saves

Niles 8 (Kade Delinski)

 

FOOTBALL

BUCHANAN 19, NILES 0

at Niles

Buchanan        7          0          12        0 – 19

Niles                 0          0          0          0 – 0

BU – Gavin Fazi 54 pass from Connor LeGault (Logan Grwinski kick)

BU – Fazi 33 pass from LeGault (kick blocked)

BU – Fazi 28 pass from LeGault (kick blocked)

Varsity records: Buchanan 5-0, Niles 1-4

 

BERRIEN SPRINGS 44, BRANDYWINE 21

At Berrien Springs

Brandywine                   8          7          0          6 – 21

Berrien Springs           8          6          16        14 – 44

BS – Ben Eising 2 run (Marshall McFarland run)

BW – Michael Palmer 4 run (Gabe Gouin run)

BS – McFarland 4 run (conversion fails)

BW – Ivory McCullough 3 run (Bryce Taberski kick)

BS – McFarland 24 run (McFarland run)

BS – McFarland 17 run (McFarland run)

BS – McFarland 64 run (Junyoung Chung run)

BS – Tyler Ewalt 3 run (Josiah Pittman kick)

BW – McCullough 2 run (conversion fails)

Varsity records: Brandywine 3-2, Berrien Springs 2-3

