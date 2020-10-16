October 16, 2020

Mollie Kruck Watson, the assistant director of the Niles History Center, poses for a photo inside the Niles History Center Thursday. Kruck Watson will help to lead a historic cemetery tour. (Leader photo/KELSEY HAMMON)

Niles History Center, Friends of Silverbrook offer virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery

By Submitted

Published 11:43 am Friday, October 16, 2020

NILES—The Niles History Center and Friends of Silverbrook are teaming up for a virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery.

Through the tour, visitor will learn about historical people and famous folks who played an important role in the history of Niles, including the Chapin family, Lottie Wilson and John Gipner.

“Although we are unable to do an in-person tour this year, we wanted to offer a way for the public to learn about the historic cemetery and those who are buried here,” said Mollie Watson, Niles History Center assistant director.

In 1836, George Bond purchased 6 acres for use as a public cemetery. Silverbrook Cemetery lots were opened to public sale in 1838. Since that time, the cemetery has experienced several additions to the original Bond section.

Silverbrook is the final resting place for many notable residents, several of whom will be highlighted on the virtual tour.

“This year, we chose to focus on a number of individuals who made history in our local community, and still have a lasting legacy in Niles today,” Watson said.

Virtual attendees will learn about people such as the Plym family, founders of the Kawneer company and benefactors to a number of community projects, including Plym Park and the Niles library. Attendees will also learn about individuals such as Ella Champion, a beloved community teacher and artist.

The tour will include several short videos posted throughout the next few weeks. The link to the tour will be available on the Niles History Center website. Videos will also be posted on the Friends of Silverbrook website.

The Niles History Center remains closed due to COVID-19. The center has been adding rooms to its Chapin Mansion Virtual Tour, most recently adding the Ballroom. The tour and updates available at the center’s website.

