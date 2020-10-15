October 16, 2020

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

By Staff Report

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — COVID-19 has reached Cassopolis Public Schools.

Thursday, Superintendent Angela Piazza announced a student at Sam Adams Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19. Because students are consistently together in a cohort, the class effected and any student within the 6-foot range for more than 15 minutes on that student’s bus will need to be tentatively quarantined, pending further investigation by the health department, Piazza said.

Quarantine should last until Oct. 30, and affected students will be able to return to school on Monday, Nov. 2. Affected individuals have been contacted by the school, and the health department will be reaching out to them as well

COVID troubles began earlier in the week at Cassopolis Public Schools. On Wednesday, Cassopolis Public Schools announced a separate student had faced probable exposure to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Piazza said a student at Cassopolis High School became sick within the first hour of school Tuesday and had been sent home. It was later learned that a family member of the student had tested positive for COVID-19. Because this is asymptomatic student in a household with positive cases this becomes what is known as a probable exposure.

Students and staff who were exposed to the student have been contacted and are being quarantined by the Van Buren/Cass County Health Department.

“As our country fights the spread of COVID-19, we believe one of our greatest responsibilities is

to communicate transparently and often with you, our school community,” Piazza said. “It is our hope that accurate and up-to-date correspondence will help you make well-informed decisions for your family. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and health of our students, our employees and their families. When we work together, we can provide the best care for all involved.”

Piazza said Cassopolis Public Schools will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools, including the high school with possible exposure. The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of this global pandemic:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Stay at home, if possible.
  • If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and

other people.

  • Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members,” Piazza said. “Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support.”

