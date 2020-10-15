October 16, 2020

The Brandywine boys tennis team was blanked by Traverse City St. Francis in the Division 3 state quarterfinals Thursday. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine knock out of state tournament in quarterfinals

By Staff Report

Published 6:51 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

KALAMAZOO — The Brandywine tennis team was eliminated from the Division 4 state tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Bobcats were blanked by Traverse City St. Francis 8-0.

Berrien Springs was also eliminated in the Division 4 state quarterfinals by Northpointe Christian 7-1, while St. Joseph was defeated by Detroit Country Day 7-1 in Division 3.

The Bobcats finish with a 10-4-1 overall record.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Breaking News

SMC to shift to remote learning starting Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

Breaking News

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

Breaking News

Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

Buchanan

Buchanan to celebrate Reader’s Digest honor

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center to reopen Monday

Cassopolis

Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree

News

American Legion honors Medal of Honor recipient with new flag

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture

Berrien County

Berrien County educators, leaders discuss racism in schools

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases still rising in southwest Michigan

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School student quarantined due to probable exposure to COVID-19

Cass County

Connecting Chords Music Festival to play Dr. T.K. Lawless Park

Cass County

Cass District Library to host outdoor movie, trick-or-treating event

Dowagiac

DUS parents, staff react to first day of in-person learning

News

Land purchases to aid dam project, environmental goals

News

Niles City Council meets in person for first time since March

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan reports uptick in cases

Berrien County

Local municipalities wait for word on virtual meetings

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s beloved candlelight parade will march on with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac approves new contracts with Police Officers Labor Council

News

Whitmer signs bipartisan “clean slate” criminal justice reform bills

Dowagiac

Dowagiac children best police, firefighters in kickball game

Berrien County

Patient, visitor guidelines remain in place at Spectrum Health Lakeland