Brandywine knock out of state tournament in quarterfinals

KALAMAZOO — The Brandywine tennis team was eliminated from the Division 4 state tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Bobcats were blanked by Traverse City St. Francis 8-0.

Berrien Springs was also eliminated in the Division 4 state quarterfinals by Northpointe Christian 7-1, while St. Joseph was defeated by Detroit Country Day 7-1 in Division 3.

The Bobcats finish with a 10-4-1 overall record.