Valerie Denise (Austin) Morin, of Niles
Valerie Denise (Austin) Morin, 60, of Niles, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Brown Funeral Home. The funeral will be at noon on Friday, at Mt. Calvary Church. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Carol Miller, of Niles
Carol Miller, 73, of Niles, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending and entrusted to... read more