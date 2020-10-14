Ted Wegner, of Dowagiac

May 12, 1946 — Oct. 7, 2020

Ted Theodore Wegner, 74, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, outside his home, in Dowagiac.

Ted was born May 12, 1946, in Dowagiac, to Earnest Wegner and Dulcie Chapman.

Ted is survived by his siblings, Rose Shemiot, Roger Wegner and Ruth Runnels; and his niece and nephew, Sheila Radder and John Shemiot. He is preceded in death by his father; and his step-mother, Ines Wegner.