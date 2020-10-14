October 14, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for Fred Upton for congress

By Submitted

Published 9:14 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

For nearly a decade I had a front row seat to watch how Congressman Fred Upton works to represent the families of southwest Michigan. As his district representative, I witnessed his deep commitment and love for our region that translated into an unselfish example of hard work and care. That passion is what drew me into a life of public service as a representative and senator in our great state.

Too often, in our hyper-partisan world, we are tempted to label our elected leaders as far left or far right. Let me suggest that Fred is neither. Instead, he is focused on the most important role that he can play as our voice in our nation’s capital — as a voice of reason. He listens carefully to the 750,000 citizens that he serves, seeks solutions to our issues and works daily to ensure that we all are given the best support possible from our government.

Thank you, Fred, for setting an example of service for me and for my family. Thank you for all that you do for our region, our state and our nation.

Join me in voting for Fred Upton for congress on Nov. 3.

John Proos

Former Senator,

21st District of Michigan

