COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases still rising in southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are still rising in southwest Michigan.

As of Wednesday, Cass County reported 674 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Berrien County reported 1,96 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths, while Van Buren County reported 789 cases and 16 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,725 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 416 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 608 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 11 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 139,061 COVID-19 cases and 6,941 related deaths.