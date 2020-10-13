October 13, 2020

Members of Dowagiac’s police and fire departments pose with the children of Parkside Townhouses following a kickball game Friday. The children beat the first responders 12-6. (Submitted photo)

Dowagiac children best police, firefighters in kickball game

By Max Harden

Published 11:14 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac police and fire Departments put their lives on the line every day to keep their community safe.

Alas, no one could save them from a loss to children on the kickball diamond.

The children of Parkside Townhouses defeated the departments 12-6 Friday at the field adjacent to the townhouses, 420 E. Railroad St., Dowagiac.

The Parkside children took an early 4-0 lead until Dowagiac fireman LT Stewart came up to kick a three-run home run, which cut the lead to 4-3. A member of Parkside’s team kicked a double with a Run Kicked In to extend the lead to 5-3. Parkside then sent the “heavy kickers” in, who cleared the bases to finish the game.

The Dowagiac Housing Commission sponsored the event after children living in the townhouses challenged the departments to a kickball game a week prior. The Dowagiac Housing Commission provides affordable housing to moderate and low-income families and individuals, including Parkside Townhouses.

DHC Executive Director Laura Wagley ordered matching shirts for the Parkside children to wear for the game.

“We thought it would be a great way to get kids involved,” Wagley said. “We’re all part of one big community. The police and fire departments were excited. It was a great time for everyone.”

Wagley hopes the event helps children see the police in a more positive light.

“So much is going on in our world right now,” she said. “There is a lot of negativity out there when it comes to the police. This game is a good way for the children to know that you shouldn’t be afraid of the police. It was a great opportunity to get to know everyone better.”

Dowagiac police and fire department administrative assistant Michell Outlaw enjoyed the event and believes both the first responders and the Parkside children did too.

“We had a great turnout,” Outlaw said. “Honestly, it was much better than what I had anticipated. Both teams had fun, and it a great way to engage the community.”

With the success of the kickball game, Wagley and Outlaw hope to schedule another game in the future.

“The police and fire departments will be looking forward to a rematch,” Outlaw said.  

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac children best police, firefighters in kickball game

Berrien County

Patient, visitor guidelines remain in place at Spectrum Health Lakeland

Berrien County

Niles woman sentenced for home invasion

Dowagiac

SMC student named Michigan Miss U.S. agriculture

Community News

Niles History Center debuts next stop on virtual tour

Berrien County

Bucks back in class Monday after Buchanan High School ran remote learning trial

Cass County

Cass County K9 tracks down missing injured motorcyclist

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

Education

Four Vikings join MTU Husky investment tournament

Brandywine Education

Band marches on, Niles band season continues without football, competitions

News

‘Boo’-ks for kids: Niles bookstore extends free books to area children, teenagers in October

Cass County

Dowagiac man hospitalized after Saturday morning crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police, fire departments to host second annual Battle of The Badges blood drive

Dowagiac

Lowe’s, Lewis Cass ISD team up to build sheds for elementary schools

Cass County

Elkhart man airlifted to hospital after Cass County crash

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths