October 12, 2020

Energy, enthusiasm lead Vikings to quad win

By Scott Novak

Published 11:23 am Monday, October 12, 2020

NILES — The keys to success for the Niles volleyball this season has been energy, enthusiasm and hard work.

The Vikings put all three of those elements on display in sweeping St. Joseph, Edwardsburg and Three Rivers to win its quad tournament on Saturday.

Niles (13-8) defeated the Bears 25-12 and 25-14, defeated the Eddies 17-25, 25-16 and 25-9 before defeating Three Rivers 25-14 and 25-23.

St. Joseph finished the day 2-1, Edwardsburg 1-2 and Three Rivers 0-3.

“Each week this team just keeps getting better,” said Niles coach Jenny Nate. “In all of my years of playing and coaching, I have never seen a team and bench play with this much energy. They literally rocked the gym today. Each one of our players feeds off of the others, and when we get rolling, start to make big plays, and the energy is there, we win big. Our goal coming into today was to maintain that energy in all three matches to sweep the quad.

“I always tell them to step on the court prepared and expecting to win. Our wins can be contributed to energy, confidence, leadership, and the way they treat each other. When we start winning runs, this team is electric, and good things happen. They are so much fun to coach and watch. They truly inspire me as a coach, and they are hungry to improve every day.”

Jillian Bruckner, Marika Ruppart and Amara Palmer continue their dominant net play. The trio combined for 61 kills, led by Bruckner’s 24, and 25 blocks, led by Palmer’s 10. Defensively, Cadence Knight had a big day with 37 digs. Emma Beckman had 51 assists for the Vikings.

Niles will be back in the gym on Monday, getting prepared for its final BCS Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Wednesday. The Vikings, who will move to the Wolverine Conference next season, are undefeated in conference play, while the Bucks have just one loss.

Print Article

Cass County

Cass County K9 tracks down missing injured motorcyclist

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

Education

Four Vikings join MTU Husky investment tournament

Brandywine Education

Band marches on, Niles band season continues without football, competitions

News

‘Boo’-ks for kids: Niles bookstore extends free books to area children, teenagers in October

Cass County

Dowagiac man hospitalized after Saturday morning crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police, fire departments to host second annual Battle of The Badges blood drive

Dowagiac

Lowe’s, Lewis Cass ISD team up to build sheds for elementary schools

Cass County

Elkhart man airlifted to hospital after Cass County crash

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School student wins online art competition