October 11, 2020

Dowagiac’s defense, seen here against Otsego, limited host Sturgis to just 28 yards total on Friday night. (Leader file photo)

Defense leads Dowagiac to second straight victory

By Staff Report

Published 12:49 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020

STURGIS — For the second straight week, the Dowagiac football team played solid defense and did just enough on offense to earn a victory.

After winning its first game of the 2020 season over Otsego last week, the Chieftains headed to Sturgis to face a Trojan program that is under direction of a new head coach — Chance Stewart.

Football fans may remember Stewart as the quarterback at Sturgis when it and Dowagiac were members of the SMAC.

The Trojans entered the game with a 2-1 record, while the Chieftains were 1-2. After 48 minutes of play, Dowagiac headed home with a 12-0 Wolverine Conference win over Sturgis.

Defense was the name of the game again for Dowagiac as it had to overcome three first-half turnovers by the offense.

Despite three straight turnovers, the Chieftains were able to keep the Trojans out of the end zone and off the scoreboard.

Dowagiac took advantage of a short Sturgis punt to score its first-quarter touchdown. David Collier got loose for 28 yards, setting up Zane McPhail’s 1-yard quarterback keeper. The Trojans blocked the extra point kick.

Dowagiac (2-2) used another big run to set up the game’s final touchdown in the third quarter.

KeShawn Russell broke loose for 42 yards and Malakai Haines finished the drive with a 4-yard run. Dowagiac chose to go for two, but failed on the conversion.

The Chieftains, who host Vicksburg in their regular-season finale at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field Friday night, finished with 234 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground. Haines rushed for 11 yards on 28 carries. Russell finished with 51 yards on five carries and Collier 49 yards on seven totes.

McPhail was 0-for-1 passing with an interception. Dowagiac is now 0-for-2 throwing the ball this season with two interceptions.

Defensively, the Chieftains limited the Trojans to 31 yards of total offense — 11 rushing and 20 passing on 5-of-12 attempts.

Terrance Price led the way with 4.5 tackles while Kamryn Johnson had four tackles. Deny White and Brayan Paredes both had 3.5 tackles.

Print Article

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

Education

Four Vikings join MTU Husky investment tournament

Brandywine Education

Band marches on, Niles band season continues without football, competitions

News

‘Boo’-ks for kids: Niles bookstore extends free books to area children, teenagers in October

Cass County

Dowagiac man hospitalized after Saturday morning crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police, fire departments to host second annual Battle of The Badges blood drive

Dowagiac

Lowe’s, Lewis Cass ISD team up to build sheds for elementary schools

Cass County

Elkhart man airlifted to hospital after Cass County crash

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School student wins online art competition

Berrien County

Berrien Community Foundation awards more than $175,000 at annual meeting

Breaking News

Buchanan High School goes remote Thursday, Friday after third positive COVID-19 diagnosis