Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

NILES — The sun was shining and the temperature warm as some of the residents of Brentwood at Niles Assisted Living and Memory Care gathered on the sidewalk of their home. The event, hosted at 4 p.m. Thursday, was streamed on Facebook Live for community members to watch without gathering. The ceremony was organized by both Brentwood’s administration and the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 20 years of being a part of the community.

“They are wonderful partners, not just for the residents, but for the community,” said Eileen Villanueva, membership coordinator for the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce. “We want to congratulate you on 20 years, and wish you 20 more great years.”

Executive Director of Brentwood at Niles Jennifer Andrews thanked the community for its support.

“I’m blessed to have a team and to have amazing residents,” Andrews said. “We love these people like they are family. Their stories. Their everything. We are so blessed to be here.”

A red ribbon was stretched between tall traffic cones in front of Brentwood’s entrance. The home elected to have two staff members who had been with Brentwood for the entirety of its 20 years, Marsha Kennedy and Iris Geiger, cut the ribbon.

After cutting the ribbon, Kennedy and Geiger were brought forward, where Niles Mayor Nick Shelton presented them with plaques to commemorate their 20 years of service with Brentwood at Niles.

“Marsha and Iris, we joke, come with the building,” Andrews said. “We could not do this without them. Iris is a wonderful server in our dietary department. Marsha does laundry, and I’m sure the residents will tell you when she is not here to do laundry: it’s not a good day. She knows everybody and how they liked it.

Shelton said during the ceremony that being in a role for 20 years is an accomplishment, and he had heard about their kindness and contributions to keeping things running smoothly.

“We love you guys so much for what you do,” Andrews said.