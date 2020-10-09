October 9, 2020

Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 10

By Staff Report

Published 11:36 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

FOOTBALL

NILES 14, LOY NORRIX 7

At Kalamazoo

Niles                0          6          8          0 – 14

Loy Norrix        0          7          0          0 – 7

N – Colin Hess run (conversion failed)

LN – N/A

N – Hess run (conversion good)

Varsity records: Niles 1-3, Loy Norrix 0-4

 

BRANDYWINE 44, ALLEGAN 24

At Niles

Allegan            0          16        0          8 – 24

Brandywine     12        8          16        8 – 44

BW – Sean Tweedy 53 run (conversion fails)

BW – Anthony Calderone 5 run (Gabe Gouin run)

A – Luke Ellis 5 pass from Josh Hansen (Jesse Macherzak pass from Hansen)

BW – Michael Palmer 9 run (Cam Barrier pass from Gouin)

A – Macherzak 13 pass from Hansen (Josiah Flora run)

BW – Ivory McCullough 13 run (Hunter Heath pass from Gouin)

BW – Palmer 5 run (Palmer run)

BW – Jakob Luczkowski 3 run (Gouin run)

A – Ellis 48 pass from Hansen (Flora run)

Varsity records: Allegan 0-4, Brandywine 3-1

 

BUCHANAN 42, COMSTOCK 7

At Buchanan

Comstock        0          0          0          0 – 7

Buchanan        14        14        0          14 – 42

BU – Keeghan Pelley 41 run (Logan Grwinski kick)

BU – Johnny Rager 54 run (Grwinski kick)

BU – Pelley 2 run (Grwinski kick)

BU – Rager interception return (Grwinski kick)

BU – Izayah Burns 10 run (Grwinski kick)

BU – Troy Holloway 15 fumble return (Grwinski kick)

CO – 38 run (kick good)

Varsity records: Comstock 2-2, Buchanan 4-0

 

DOWAGIAC 12, STURGIS 0

At Sturgis

Dowagiac        6          0          6          0 – 12

Sturgis             0          0          0          0 – 0

D – Zane McPhail 1 run (kick blocked)

D – Malakai Haines 4 run (conversion fails)

Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-2, Sturgis 2-2

 

WHITE PIGEON 20, CASSOPOLIS 0

At Cassopolis

White Pigeon  8          0          6          6 – 20

Cassopolis       0          0          0          0 – 0

WP – Anthony Rubio 5 run (Daniel Jackson run)

WP – Collin Mayville 4 run (conversion fails)

WP – Dylan Carper interception return (conversion failed)

Varsity records: White Pigeon 2-2, Cassopolis 2-2

