Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 10
FOOTBALL
NILES 14, LOY NORRIX 7
At Kalamazoo
Niles 0 6 8 0 – 14
Loy Norrix 0 7 0 0 – 7
N – Colin Hess run (conversion failed)
LN – N/A
N – Hess run (conversion good)
Varsity records: Niles 1-3, Loy Norrix 0-4
BRANDYWINE 44, ALLEGAN 24
At Niles
Allegan 0 16 0 8 – 24
Brandywine 12 8 16 8 – 44
BW – Sean Tweedy 53 run (conversion fails)
BW – Anthony Calderone 5 run (Gabe Gouin run)
A – Luke Ellis 5 pass from Josh Hansen (Jesse Macherzak pass from Hansen)
BW – Michael Palmer 9 run (Cam Barrier pass from Gouin)
A – Macherzak 13 pass from Hansen (Josiah Flora run)
BW – Ivory McCullough 13 run (Hunter Heath pass from Gouin)
BW – Palmer 5 run (Palmer run)
BW – Jakob Luczkowski 3 run (Gouin run)
A – Ellis 48 pass from Hansen (Flora run)
Varsity records: Allegan 0-4, Brandywine 3-1
BUCHANAN 42, COMSTOCK 7
At Buchanan
Comstock 0 0 0 0 – 7
Buchanan 14 14 0 14 – 42
BU – Keeghan Pelley 41 run (Logan Grwinski kick)
BU – Johnny Rager 54 run (Grwinski kick)
BU – Pelley 2 run (Grwinski kick)
BU – Rager interception return (Grwinski kick)
BU – Izayah Burns 10 run (Grwinski kick)
BU – Troy Holloway 15 fumble return (Grwinski kick)
CO – 38 run (kick good)
Varsity records: Comstock 2-2, Buchanan 4-0
DOWAGIAC 12, STURGIS 0
At Sturgis
Dowagiac 6 0 6 0 – 12
Sturgis 0 0 0 0 – 0
D – Zane McPhail 1 run (kick blocked)
D – Malakai Haines 4 run (conversion fails)
Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-2, Sturgis 2-2
WHITE PIGEON 20, CASSOPOLIS 0
At Cassopolis
White Pigeon 8 0 6 6 – 20
Cassopolis 0 0 0 0 – 0
WP – Anthony Rubio 5 run (Daniel Jackson run)
WP – Collin Mayville 4 run (conversion fails)
WP – Dylan Carper interception return (conversion failed)
Varsity records: White Pigeon 2-2, Cassopolis 2-2
