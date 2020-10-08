Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — Five people were arrested during a search warrant in Pokagon Township Thursday, with charges ranging from methamphetamine and heroin paraphernalia to stolen vehicles.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that it executed a search warrant in the 30000 block of Edwards Street in Pokagon Township, where detectives found methamphetamine and heroin, drug paraphernalia, illegal firearms and stolen vehicles.

Four males and one female were arrested. Though their names are withheld pending arraignment, charges include:

A 28-year-old male arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants

A 30-year-old female arrested for possession of methamphetamine

A 28-year-old male arrested for possession of methamphetamine

A 31-year-old male arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, and maintaining a drug house

A 31-year-old male arrested for felon in possession of a firearm

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team was assisted by the Cass County Warrant Service Team, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Dowagiac Police Department and Dowagiac K9 Tole, Pokagon Tribal Police and The Cass County Felony Detectives.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info