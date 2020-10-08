October 8, 2020

Brandywine Middle/High School welcomed back its middle school students early in September. With just a quarter of the students back in the building, the hallways were quiet as bell for first period rang. (Leader photo/CHRISTINA CLARK)

Brandywine announces first COVID case

By Staff Report

Published 8:04 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

NILES — A staff member at Brandywine Middle/High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter published on the school district’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Like other districts in the area that have also reported positive cases, Brandywine superintendent Karen Weimer said all individuals who have had close contact with the individual have been notified. As advised by the Berrien County Health Department, the individuals have been asked to quarantine. These individuals are asked to quarantine for 14 days after the most recent date of exposure.

“In these cases, if you haven’t heard anything from the Berrien County Health Department, then you do not need to be concerned about potential exposure and no further actions are needed at this time,” Weimer wrote.

The health department and local school districts have been preparing to address COVID cases as they arise for weeks prior to the start of school this fall.

“We assure you we are taking all recommended and necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at all times,” Weimer wrote. “Please use this notification as a reminder of the importance of practicing health and safety precautions at all times to mitigate the spread of all illnesses, including COVID-19.”

This includes wearing a cloth face covering when in close proximity with others, practicing frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and screening students for potential symptoms of illness before sending them to school.

