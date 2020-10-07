Man arrested for drug possession in Porter Township

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Porter Township.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced on Tuesday that they assisted the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop of a vehicle attempting to flee.

This incident occurred in Cass County’s Porter Township. Through investigation, detectives located a stolen motorcycle, a handgun and a large amount of methamphetamine.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony firearm and possession of stolen property.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still on going at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by deputies to call the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the sheriff’s office through Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.