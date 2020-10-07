October 7, 2020

Lori J. Lee, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

March 27, 1963 — Oct. 2, 2020

Lori Jean Strome Lee, 57, of Edwardsburg, died in her home Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on the anniversary of her first-born son’s birth and passing. What a great moment for her waking up in heaven on his 38th birthday!

Her life began March 27, 1963, in Dowagiac, the oldest of four daughters born to Raymond and Donna Strome. She graduated from Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis in 1982 and lived in this area all of her life.

As the oldest of four girls, Lori looked out for her sisters and father, especially after her mother died. She loved her daughter and son and was devoted to her granddaughters. Lori enjoyed the weekly sleep overs and the daily telephone calls with her “luvbugs.” She lovingly crocheted multiple baby blankets and hats and enjoyed cooking. Family meant everything to her and she enjoyed family gatherings and events.

Lori was a good and loyal friend who was always available to anyone who needed her. She loved capturing pictures of family and friends. Lori was an active member of Union Baptist Church. She was excited about her relationship with God and sharing her faith. Lori loved her trips to Georgia and the beach with her best friend, Jennifer Parsons. She said her bucket list was complete after a visit to the ocean. 

Lori will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Erica Lee, of Niles; her son, Justin (Chyvon) Lee, of Cassopolis; three granddaughters, Emma Jean Lee, Natalie Lee, Alivia Lee; her father, Raymond Strome, of Cassopolis; three sisters, Jennifer (Doug) Diltz, of Cassopolis, Mary (Gary) Wright, of Vandalia, Tara (Kevin) Baker, of Dowagiac; a host of nieces and nephews; and best friend, Jennifer (Doyle) Shelton Parsons, of Decatur; and her family. She was preceded in death by one son, Jeffery Dale Lee Jr.; and her mother, Donna Strome.

Family and friends will gather from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway St., Cassopolis. Pastor Brian Taylor will be officiating.

Lori’s remains will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Lori be made to the family for her granddaughters’ education.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com

