LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support, endorse VandenHeede on Nov. 3

When my family moved here from out of state 18 years ago, Dan VandenHeede was one of the first educators and coaches that I met at Dowagiac Union High School. From the moment I met him, I could see what a passionate teacher and coach he was. I recognized early on that he was a problem solver.

Dan is always open to listening and working with others to develop the best possible solution. This type of teamwork is what our government needs now, more than ever.

Dan spent his whole career in public schools and understands the role a quality public education plays in developing our children into productive, caring and informed adults. Dan supports public schools and is endorsed by the MEA and the AFT, while his opponent has taken thousands of dollars from DeVos family members and PACs that support using taxpayer dollars to fund private charter schools. The education of our youth has risen to the forefront of national news during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am relieved that Dan VandenHeede will be fighting for public education.

Dan will be a champion for the small businesses and local workers in southwest Michigan. For too long government policy has prioritized corporate interests over workers’ interests.  Dan believes an honest day’s work deserves an honest day’s pay and benefits. Dan is endorsed by UAW, MEA, AFT and Unions representing electricians, carpenters, plumbers and pipefitters, nurses, bricklayers and more. Dan will work to overturn misleadingly named, “right to work” laws that led to an erosion of workers’ rights, pay and benefits. He understands the importance of Main Street over Wall Street.

I fully support and endorse Dan VandenHeede for state representative of the 78th District. I encourage all voters to support Dan on Nov. 3!

Mike Stanger

Dowagiac

