LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dan VandenHeede for State Representative of the 78th District of Michigan

Have you ever met someone and immediately knew you liked him? That was exactly what happened to me the first time I met Dan VandenHeede more than 20 years ago. He was new to the Niles City Council and was keenly interested in learning and participating in city government. Twenty-one years later, he still is on the council.

Dan and his wife Jodie live in an historic farmhouse in the middle of Niles’ east side. They raised their three children there; now those children are college educated, thriving adults. And as for the house, Dan has converted it to solar hot water, solar air space heating, and solar electric! You see, Dan is concerned about our climate and has educated himself on how these systems work.

As a teacher of civics and history for 25 years in the Dowagiac schools and a councilman serving on a number of committees within city government, Dan has demonstrated over time his knowledge of governance.

I strongly urge you to vote for Dan who, from day one, will work tirelessly for the citizens of the 78th District. Your vote will help to ensure that we have a knowledgeable state representative who will fight for working families, clean lakes and rivers, repairing the roads and access to quality healthcare.

Judy Truesdell

Niles