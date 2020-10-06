October 6, 2020

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Submitted

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

LANSING — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of a probable or confirmed school-associated case of COVID-19. Upon notification, schools must provide public notification on a highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours. Schools are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” Gordon said. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

This order goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 12. Information about school outbreaks is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

Print Article

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Dowagiac

Mason’s Pumpkins to host first annual Harvest Festival

News

Trick or treating a go in Niles Township

Business

Charges, fines dropped for Fitstop24 owner following Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department urgers residents to continue following COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

MDHHS issues emergency order designed to protect the health, safety of Michiganders

Breaking News

Second student tests positive for COVID-19 at Buchanan High School

Breaking News

Niles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

Buchanan Area Senior Center temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 128,923 cases, 6,816 deaths

News

Community, diversity and recruitment center of Friday night discussion in Niles

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department urges residents to continue safe COVID-19 practices

Cass County

Mishawaka residents transported to hospital following Mason Township crash

News

State to study ways to combat distracted driving

Berrien County

New cardiologist joins Lakeland Heart and Vascular

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

SMC security officer a former CEO

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control reunites dog with owner after three years

Cass County

Cass County Parks Department seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to host Dewey Lake Monster conference

Dowagiac

Local resident named Dowagiac Elks Lodge Citizen of The Year

News

One man injured in crash on Redfield

Cass County

Drunk driver sentenced to probation