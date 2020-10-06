October 6, 2020

Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 9

By Scott Novak

Published 11:26 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys results

EDWARDSBURG 15, DOWAGIAC DNF

Edwardsburg results

  1. Will Lehman 20:08, 3, Danny Guarino 21:23, 4. Kane McCrory 21:56, 6. Finn Divane 22:18, 9. Christopher McGregor 24:27, 10. Andrew Letter 36:37

 

Dowagiac results

  1. Cole Parker 17:08, 5. Jonathan Phillips 22:13, 7. Logan Wallace 23:32, 8. Noah Phillips 23:51

 

Girls results

EDWARDSBURG 18, DOWAGIAC 42

Edwardsburg results

  1. Macy Andress 22:41, 2. Jessica Ferguson 23:22, 4. Abby Hess 24:35, 5. Delani Stull 24:44, 6. Claire Ritchey 25:04, 9. Athena Chapman 27:01, 10. Lili Szalai 27:43, 12. Rylee Keefe 33:33

 

Dowagiac finishers

  1. Erin Beck 23:52, 7. Laura Schaller 25:39, 8. Martha Schaller 26:02, 11. Caitlyn Yakim 31:56, 13. Faith Green 33:55

 

BCS JAMBOREE

At New Buffalo

Boys team scores

Lawrence 17, Brandywine 38, Buchanan DNF

 

Overall winner

Isaiah Beiter, Lawrence – 17:46

 

Brandywine results

  1. Micah Colby 20:52, 8. Bryce Taberski 21:14, 12. Mason Young 22:21, 14. Ethan Ohara 22:57, 17. Gage Hoskin 23:57

 

Buchanan results

  1. Walker Barz 18:25, 13. Caden Mattingly 22:48, 15. Luke Sherwood 23:00, 16. Frank Furst 23:22

 

Girls team scores

Buchanan 32, Brandywine 42, Lawrence 48

 

Overall winner

Allison Lauri, Brandywine – 22:30

 

Buchanan finishers

  1. Alyvia Baker 23:27, 7. Katie DeVlaminck 24:24, 8. Joy Kaltenbach 25:01, 9. Maddix Roberts 25:45, 15. Morgan Koenigshof 27:32, 19. Lorna Matuszewski 29:57, 20. Cailyn Morris 30:24

 

Additional Brandywine finishers

  1. Morgan Horvath 22:34, 14. Karla Avina-Rios 27:00, 16. Madison Franks 28:20, 21. Annie Youngs 34:25

 

VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSBURG 3, STURGIS 1

At Sturgis

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Sturgis 14-25 28-26, 25-19, 26-24

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Macey Laubach 17, Paige Miller 9, Sophie Overmyer 9

 

Blocks

Emma Strefling 2, Liz Pederson 2

 

Digs

Strefling 20, Overmyer 18, Jersey Bays 14

 

Aces

Strefling 4, Overmyer 3

 

Assists

Strefling 3

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 11-3, 4-0 Wolverine

