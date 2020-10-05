October 5, 2020

Mishawaka residents transported to hospital following Mason Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 2:21 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

MASON TOWNSHIP — Two Mishawaka men were transported to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a single vehicle crash at 11:40 p.m. Monday. The crash occurred at the roundabout near Five Points and US 12 in Mason Township.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the driver of the vehicle to be Frank Rogers, 65, of Mishawaka. Rogers was eastbound on US 12 when he failed to yield at the roundabout and lost control, striking a sign and taking out a piece of the curb.

Rogers and his passenger, Billy Johnson, 45, of Mishawaka, were transported from the scene to Elkhart General for treatment from the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash, and seat belts were worn, according to responding officers.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, and SEPSA Ambulance/Fire.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

