October 2, 2020

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

By Submitted

Published 9:10 am Friday, October 2, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — A new face is joining the Cass County Treasurer’s Office.

Friday morning, Cass County Treasurer Hope Anderson announced the hiring of Paulette Johnson as chief deputy treasurer.

The youngest of 14 children, Johnson, a life-long Niles resident, said she is excited to begin her new duties within the county. She said she has always had a propensity for accounting, even admitting that as a child she “wondered just how the financial world worked.”

A graduate of Ferris College, Johnson attained her bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration on accounting. She operates her own business, Lifestyle Financial Coaching, in Niles, which allows her to fulfill her passion for helping others be better versions of themselves through her workshops as well as on a one-on-one basis, she said.

Johnson is looking forward to her work as chief deputy treasurer within the county, and the opportunity to learn more about the public service aspect of accounting.

