October 1, 2020

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

By Max Harden

Published 8:56 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

DOWAGIAC — A local organization aims to offer people a piece of Dowagiac history this holiday season.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is selling the group’s latest “Uniquely Dowagiac” Christmas ornament, which depicts the original Beckwith Theatre building. The decoration is being sold for $30 apiece, and may be purchased online at ypdowagiac.wixsite.com/uniquelydowagiac, or at several locations in Dowagiac, including:

  • The Baker’s Rhapsody, 144 S. Front St.
  • Dowagiac Area History Museum, 201 E. Division St.
  • Bakeman Barbers, 101 S. Front St.
  • Deck The Halls, 202 S Front St.

“Every year, we look at different pieces of Dowagiac history to feature on our ornaments,” said Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac chair Becky Grabemeyer. “We want to celebrate history unique to the Dowagiac area.”

The Beckwith Theatre decoration is the sixth design Young Professionals members have developed for the annual ornament, following last year’s depiction of the mythical Dewey Lake Monster.

The ornaments are handcrafted and hand painted in the U.S.

According to Grabemeyer, 100 ornaments are available for this year’s sale while supplies last, and re-orders are not guaranteed. She said the organization ordered extras of its 2015 and 2016 ornaments, which featured the Dowagiac Union Schools mascot and the Round Oak Stove Company, respectively.

“Anyone who missed out on those ornaments can complete their set of six,” she said.

Built in 1893 to honor Round Oak Furnace Company founder P.D. Beckwith, the Beckwith Theatre was considered by local newspaper reports to be the finest theater between Chicago and Detroit, having hosted performers such as singer Lillian Russel and composer John Phillip Sousa.

The theater was demolished in 1966. Beckwith Park currently rests at the site of the former theater.

“We wanted to go with an iconic Dowagiac item,” Grabemeyer said. “Many people have fond memories of the building.”

According to Grabemeyer, the organization has raised more than $1,000 in ornament sales to date. The money generated through the sale of the ornaments will go toward supporting the service organization’s various community events, including its Russom Park Pavilion project, which involves the construction of a pavilion to complement Russom Park’s sports complex. The project has been in the works for more than three years, and the organization is roughly 90 percent of the way to its $40,000 goal for pavilion funds.

Print Article

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association