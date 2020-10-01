GALLERY: Dowagiac falls to Otsego in five sets
DOWAGIAC — Host Dowagiac let a 2-0 lead get away from it against Wolverine Conference foe Otsego Thursday night.
The Chieftains won the first set 25-20 and had rallied from a 20-15 deficit to take the second set 26-24, when things got off track.
The Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the third set, went on to win it 25-18, before taking the final two sets to win the match.
